Red Bank Regional to Present a Winter Dance Showcase Thursday, Jan 18

RBR Dance Majors Present their Winter Dance Showcase on Thurs, Jan. 18, at 7 pm at RBR.

LITTLE SILVER, NJ - Red Bank Regional (RBR) High School will present its Winter Dance Showcase on Thursday, January 18, 2018, at 7 pm. The RBR Visual & Performing Arts Academy (VPA) dance majors will present a variety of contemporary, ballet, hip hop and modern dance numbers in the RBR Theater.

Tickets are $10 for adults and children over 12; $5 for senior citizens and children under 12. Red Bank Regional students and faculty attend free. RBR is located at 101 Ridge Road in Little Silver, NJ. Tickets may be purchased at the door.

One strong component of the RBR dance program is its emphasis on student choreography. For the Winter Dance Showcase the underclassmen worked together in partners and in small groups while the seniors choreographed their own pieces.

Additionally, guest choreographer Katerina Bronshteyn choreographed several salsa-inspired pieces that were originally performed for the RBR Hispanic Heritage celebration through which the students first learned about the performance quality and musicality of salsa dancing. Additionally, the dance majors’ teacher, Cara Sacco, set a classical ballet piece to the famous “Serenade 13” by Mozart. She also choreographed a Modern piece for the juniors and seniors to explore different relationships within a group. A fun finale is planned by the seniors to Beyonce’s “Countdown.”

One senior Eric Soya comments, “"Being a part of this program not only strengthened my dancing but allowed me to experience what it's like to be in a 'dance family.' I've never been so close with such a talented group of dancers and I know my high school experience wouldn't have been the same without them."