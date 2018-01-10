Call for Submissions from Filmmakers

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - The 10th annualFilmOneFest,which showcases super short films (all under two minutes) in the beautiful seaside setting of Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey, has begun the process of looking for entries for its 2018 festival. Each July, more than 2,500 people gather in the town's marina for this free outdoor event where nearly fifty films are unspooled. Films come from around the nation and over sixty different countries from around the globe have been represented. SmartMovieMaking.comcallsFilmOneFest, "The best little festival in the world."

The submissions committee is seeking both live action and animation formats in either experimental or traditional narrative forms. Co-organizer & founder, Robert O'Connor, notes, "We've found that our audience is open to everything and anything, but they especially love when an artist can tell a story with great characters - all within the confines of avery short film." One of the festival's judges, Joan Ellis, also adds, "I love seeing the expressions on the crowd's faces when they get a great beginning, middle and end, in less than two minutes! That's no easy task, and the audience always gives a tip of the hat to a director that's up to the challenge!"

This year's FilmOneFestincludes its popularFilmYoungFest,which isaimed to throw a spotlight onstudent filmmakers. Films submitted in this category will compete for cash prizes and a chance to be included in a separate FilmYoungFest screening in October (date TBA). This year's expert panel of judges include movie producer and manager, Carol Cuddy; network TV executive, Jon Crowley; film critic, Joan Ellis; film editor, SusanLittenberg; sound editor,GedneyWebb and film historian, Victor Zak.

Proceeds raised by the festival go towards supporting the Monmouth County Foodbank (which feeds over 300 local families) and the non-profit Atlantic Highlands Arts Council (and their free, summer arts camp for school-aged children, exhibitions and concerts). "The FilmOneFest is a great night for the whole family, the arts community and a way to help others," said co-organizer, CorinnaThuss. This year’s festival date is Saturday, July 21st.

For more information on theFilmOneFestand how to submit your short film, please visit:FilmOneFest.org.

The AHAC is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization. The mission of the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council is to strengthen community through the arts. For further information on the Arts Council, visitaharts.org.

This program is made possible in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. FilmOneFestis also grateful for the continued support of Tom Bernard and SONY Pictures Classics as well as our media sponsors, JBL Trinity Group, PepsiCo, Whole Foods Market and Investors Foundation.