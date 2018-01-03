Reading Fortune: A Voice for the Ages

The T. Thomas Fortune Foundation presents “Reading Fortune: A Voice for the Ages,” on Wednesday February 21, in conjunction with the Red Bank Public Library, as part of the 2018 African American Read-In, in honor of Black History Month.

The doors will open at 6 pm for a meet and greet reception, with the presentation starting at 7 pm Fortune’s notable rise as an African American journalist, during the 19th and 20th Centuries, and as a social justice trailblazer, will be brought to life through his poetry, prose, letters, excerpts of speeches and editorials. Community members, along with youth from the New Jersey Orators will present the works of Fortune, such as letters corresponding with President Theodore Roosevelt and the African American leader, Booker T. Washington, and other writings that profoundly relate to the cultural attitudes, citizenry and resistance of “We the People,” Today!

The Red Bank Public Library is located at 84 W. Front Street. Please register to attend this event at 732-842-0690.

On Saturday February 24, from 3-4:30 pm., a repeat performance of “Reading Fortune: A Voice for the Ages,” will take place at the Long Branch Public Library located at 328 Broadway. Doors will open at 2:30, for light refreshments.

The 28th African American Read-In is a national celebration of African American Culture & Literature.

Sponsored by the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE) and endorsed by the International Literacy Association

Further questions write to, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or Jenna Fournel, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visit http://www2.ncte.org/get-involved/african-american-read-in/

NJ Orators Group

To teach the art of public speaking, an appreciation for literature, reading and media arts literacy, college readiness, and life skills to youth nationwide from

7 to 18 years of age in preparation for college

http://www.oratorsinc.org/

For more information on the T. Thomas Fortune Foundation log onto

https://www.tthomasfortuneculturalcenter.org or get updated posts at our

blog site, www.tthomasfortunehouse.wordpress.com or follow us on

facebook: www.facebook.com/TThomasFortune9, Twitter: @TThomasFortune9