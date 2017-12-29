TOTEMIC Comes to Water Witch Gallery

TOTEMIC comes to you from: "The Mesa", just outside Taos, New Mexico. The Land of Enchantment. The Spirit of the ancient drums' beat embodying the spirit of the totem animals.

HIGHLANDS, NJ - TOTEMIC, a visual representation of Margarita's everyday life walking in The Land of Enchantment. "Through the magical spirit of New Mexico I have become very close to the Native people of this area where I am honored and forever thankful for their teachings and healings..."

An accomplished artist, Monleon graduated from the College of Santa Fe with a B.A in fine arts. Having grown up in Atlantic Highlands and attended Henry Hudson Regional, she is delighted to bring her totem spirits to the New Jersey land in which she was born.

"TOTEMIC is a body of work composed of paintings, torn paper works as well as a few sculptures that have been inspired by both the spirit of the ancient drums that beat among this land and the life I live here in The Land of Enchantment". For more images of Margarita's work visit delalluviafineart.com

A meet-the-artist reception will be held on Saturday January 6, 2018 2-4pm & 7-9pm. The installation will run thru March. For more information www.WaterWitchCoffee.com

Where: Water Witch Gallery, 67 Waterwitch Avenue, Highlands

