Suzan Globus Works on Display at artspace88

KEYPORT, NJ - Local artist Suzan Globus’ colorful, evocative and dynamic non-objective art will be on display at the artspace88 LLC gallery in Keyport from Jan. 5-30 with an opening reception on Friday, Jan.5 from 6-9 p.m. In addition, on Sat. Jan 13 at 4 p. m. the artist will give a talk on her artistic journey from her youth in Japan through her studies in New York and New Jersey.

The exhibit, called “Eye Witness” is comprised of the artist’s non-objective art expressed in multi-media paintings on unconventional surfaces that she explains, “convey the wonder I derive from the changing natural environment.”

Globus credits her formative years spent in Japan as her strongest influence and artist and teacher Grace Graupe Pillard as her mentor.

The Fair Haven artist has shown her work in local juried exhibits and her art is in private collections on the east and west coast. Her work has been displayed at the Red Bank, Atlantic Highlands, Brookdale Community College, Shrewsbury, Belmar and Long Branch. Now it will be displayed in Keyport.

The 1,200 square foot gallery, artspace 88 LLC, which opened in November and features the work of artists Asja Jung and Mary Ann McKay, as well as sculptor Michelle Knox, is on the corner at 46 East Front Street in Keyport.

Artspace 88 encourages everyone to visit, learn, improvise and discover the joy of creativity,” McKay explained. Jung added that their vision is that art should be shared with the community. “We have an open-door policy and a casual, user-friendly atmosphere where members of the community can take a class and participate in an exhibit.”

The gallery is open Tuesday.-Thursday 11 a.m. t0 5 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday. 12 noon to 9 p.m. It is closed on Sunday and Monday.

For additional information, you can check out the gallery on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Artspace88.Keyport/.