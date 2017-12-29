Shore House Artists’ Exhibition

PHOTO: Ann Whitman, Psychedelic Birds, 2016, water color, 9x11 inches

RED BANK, NJ - The January Invitational Exhibition at the Art Alliance of Monmouth County will feature artist members of Shore House. Artists included are Carol Castellano, Sam Duval–Cofer, Francheska Franco, Chelsea Gould, Mary Husowech, Kimberlee Jennings, Kevin Reilly, Sherone Rogers, Ann Witman, and Kerri Zeblisky. They will show work in figure, lancscape, abstraction and fantasy, painted in either acrylic or water color. Although all artists are members of Shore House, their work is as wonderfully individual as each member is!

Many of the artists exhibit in NJ and beyond, and several have sold their work. The artists’ education runs the range from largely self-taught, to high school study, to art center type classes, to internships, to university degrees. Very individualized! Even further, each has their own favorite multiple artistic outlets – whether painting, drawing, charcoal, collage, cartooning, print-making, illustration, pyrophotography, architectural renderings, mixed media, craft, or performing arts. But one commonality, is that most of the artists began their art journey in childhood.

PHOTO: L to R - Executive Director, Susan Mazzeo, Shore House Members, Carol Castellano, Sherone Rogers, Brittney McField, Teddy Keating, and Staff Generalist Jessica Bragen

Shore House started in Long Branch in 2011 and is described as “a community organization dedicated to providing resources and supportive services for adults in Monmouth County living with a mental illness.” Here members come and practice a “Work Ordered Day”, then return to their homes in the evening. Members work with staff, as colleagues, in operations, program development, advertising, new member orientation, outreach, hiring and fundraising, and all gain real job skills. Art is always encouraged, although not specifically a part of the work day. The Long Branch facility has 120 members currently and is under the worldwide Clubhouse movement, set up 70 years ago for helping people cope with their mental illness.

PHOTO: Sherone Rogers, Seashells in Pink, 2017, acrylic, 10 x 8 inches

Executive Director of Shore House, Susan Mazzeo, is the curator for the exhibition. An Artists’ Reception will be held Saturday, January 6, from 6-8 PM. Refreshments will be served, and the public is invited to attend. The exhibition is on view January 5 - 27, Tuesday – Saturday, 12-4 PM. Free of charge. Art Alliance of Monmouth County, 33 Monmouth Street, Red Bank, NJ.

For more information, visit the website at www.artallianceofmonmouth.org, or visit or call the gallery during operating hours, (732) 842-9403.

Founded in 1978, the Art Alliance of Monmouth County is dedicated to promoting the advancement of the visual arts and providing exhibition, studio, and classroom space to local artists. New members are always welcome.

Membership in the Art Alliance is open to visual artists at any skill level and to art lovers. Membership fee is $40 per year, $25 for students with id. Benefits of membership include reduced entry fee for all exhibits ($5 per piece for up to 3 pieces for members; $10 per piece for non-members); affordable studio space; diverse classes and workshops; networking opportunities; the possibility of mounting an independent exhibit during the summer. In addition, the Art Alliance maintains a website, a bi-monthly newsletter, and a Facebook page.

Programming at the Art Alliance is made possible in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, and the New Jersey State Council on the arts.