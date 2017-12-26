Atlantic Highlands Artists, Where's Tino, Has a New EP

PHOTO: Jenn Wolff and Michael Boylan

Where's Tino, a Monmouth County band, is set to release their EP, The Girl From Bangs Avenue. The album, available on iTunes and Amazon Music features three original songs, the title track, The Girl From Bangs Avenue, about a typical girl from the hip town of Asbury Park. One minute she is flirting with you, the next she acts like she barely knows you.

The other tracks are: I Want To and We've Only Got Tonight, written by band members, Jenn Wolff and Michael Boylan. Wolff is a music educator at Atlantic Highlands Elementary School and Boylan, an Atlantic Highlands resident, is a local filmmaker who creates videos for the Count Basie Theater and The Two River Theater, among others.

The duo formed Where's Tino in 2016 with a passion for 90's alternative rock and tight vocal harmonies.

They will perform January 12th at The Chubby Pickle, Bay Avenue, Highlands.

For more information visit: www.wherestino.com or follow them on facebook and instagram.