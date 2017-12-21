Ellen Martin - Next Curator at the Oyster Point Hotel in Red Bank

Ellen Martin will become the next Curator of the Oyster Point Hotel in Red Bank, New Jersey. “I’m seriously excited about accepting this position, and look forward to putting my spin on the exhibitions at the Hotel. It’s a great venue overlooking the Navesink, and they have graciously supported local artists for many years. I appreciate Kevin Barry so much for allowing the Hotel’s open spaces to be used as galleries. This is exactly the type of support we artists need to get our work out there,” says Martin.

“As Curator, I will show how artists manifest their visions in different mediums. I will also have more themed group exhibits. My first exhibition, which will run from March to the end of April, will be “In the Woods,” and will feature the work of Jose Antonio Delgado Arvelo, Laura Petrovich-Cheney, Amy Puccio, and Michael Short. All use re-cycled wood and interpret the material in their own unique way,” she continues.

Martin was born on the Museum Mile, lived in Manhattan as a child, and about nine years old moved to Brooklyn where she later received her B.A. in Art History from Brooklyn College. She started the Jersey Artist Registry, an online gallery, in 2013 to showcase the talent of visual artists living and working in New Jersey. She is also a Judge for the annual Congressional Art Competition for High School Students.

Martin is an artist who is currently finishing up her award-winning “Abandoned” photographic series, which has been shown at the Hotel Tides in Asbury Park, and at the Oyster Point Hotel itself. She currently lives and works in Red Bank.