The Guild of Creative Art’s “Edgy” Show in January

January 6 – 31, 2018

Opening reception on Sunday January 7 3-5 pm

SHREWSBURY, NJ - Let your imagination run wild!!! Guild’s EDGY Show edg.y /ej ē/ adjective: at the forefront of a trend; offbeat, innovative, experimental or avant-garde, cutting-edge Open to All Guild Members In our Main Gallery January 6th through January 31st Reception: January 7th 3:00 – 5:00

Honorable mentions:

Tower - Clay Pottery - by Brant Isaacoff of Manlapan

Unknown Soldier - Acrylic on Horseshoe Crab - by Lynda Rose of Atlantic Highlands

Pink Glasses - Mixed Media - by Eugen Dudas of Linden

Eyes in the Aspens - Acrylic - by Valerie Morone of Brick

In addition, art by Guild Exhibiting and Associate members, reflecting an assortment of media and subject matter, will be on display in the lobby.

The Guild is located at 620 Broad Street, Shrewsbury NJ 07702. Telephone 732-741-1441; email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ; guildofcreativeart.org

Guild hours: Tuesday through Friday 8 am - 4:30 pm, and Saturday from 10 am – 3:00 pm.

The Guild is closed on Mondays, except for classes. Admission free; on-site parking free.

This program is made possible in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, the County Historical Commission, and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. The Guild of Creative Art is a qualified organization of the New Jersey Cultural Trust.