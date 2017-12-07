Seashore Players Wow Audience In Annie Jr. On Broadway

PHOTO: Seashore Players brought the sun out and the house down in four sold performances of Annie December 1-3. Pictured here, leads Natalie Wheeler, Middletown, as Annie, and Andrew Giordano, Long Branch, as Oliver Warbucks delivered stand out performances in the holiday classic.

LONG BRANCH, NJ – The sun came out December 1-3, when Seashore Players brought the house down in their high energy production of Annie, Jr on Broadway, 410 Broadway that is. To usher in the holiday season, the 42 member cast performed a revival of the show that launched the performing arts company in 2006 -- with four Broadway quality, sold out performances that once again raised the barre on what can be expected from children as young as first grade.

“My heart is full tonight. I’m so proud of each of these amazing, talented children,” founding Director Renee Harrison Pincus said after the final show Sunday.

Starring Natalie Wheeler, Middletown, as Annie, and Andrew Giordano as Oliver Warbucks, the entire cast delivered stand out, toe tapping performances.

“Children had a stage presence well beyond their years…their singing, dancing, heartfelt performances and comedic timing redefined elementary and middle school theater,” Seashore Director John Villapiano said, congratulating Directors Harrison Pincus and Marie Malara along with Musical Director Mark McGee and Jamie Angeles on producing “an extraordinary show that made students shine.”

PHOTO: After rehearsing for months, Seashore Players including Sonny Lynch as Sandy wowed audiences with their production of Annie Jr. On Broadway last weekend at The Seashore School, at 410 Broadway in Long Branch.

According to Harrison Pincus, the cast worked for three months to prepare for the production, staying late for tech week. In the middle of it all, there was big news. Marin Stefanelli, one of the Hard Knock Life Orphans, was called to audition for Frozen The Musical on Broadway.

“Children were really excited for Marin,” Harrison Pincus said.

Kindergarten Teacher Jen Schnoor, who can always be found behind the scenes lending a hand wherever and however she can, agreed.

“This is like a family. The older children help the younger ones get costumed. They younger ones learn from the older ones and everyone has fun in the process,” Schnoor said.

During the past 12 years, Seashore Players has consistently wowed audiences with Cinderella, Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory, Little Mermaid, Once Upon A Mattress, Into The Woods, Peter Pan, Elf and more.

During the summer, Seashore offers a Theater Camp “On Broadway,” where aspiring actors not only put on large-scale productions. To learn more about performing from the best in the business, they see shows ranging from Disney classics Wicked, Lion King, Alladin, Newsies and Cinderella to Tony winners including Lin Manuel Miranda’s In The Heights, Memphis, Billy Elliot, Jersey Boys, Once, Phantom of The Opera, Anything Goes, Grease, Come From Away and Anastasia and this year’s sold out Frozen and Once On This Island. Unlike most local Theater Camps, those in this program also take Broadway Rehearsal workshops with Tony nominated stars in these hits.

Along with students who attend The Seashore School, Seashore Players is open to children throughout New Jersey. Those who want to join the cast are invited to follow Seashore Players down the yellow brick road for the Wizard Of Oz this spring and Mary Poppins this summer in Theater Camp,” Harrison Pincus and Malara said.

The Seashore School, which opened in 1974, is designed for families who want a smaller class size and more progressive curriculum than their town offers, at an affordable tuition.