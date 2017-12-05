Harmony's Comin' To Town - A Cappella Concert

Chorus of the Atlantic, Red Bank Area Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society will present "Harmony's Comin' To Town" - a fun concert of vocal harmonies – on Saturday, December 16, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

RED BANK, N.J. – Celebrate the holiday season with a festive afternoon concert. Red Bank Area Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society will present “Harmony's Comin' To Town” - a fun concert of vocal harmonies – on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. at the Ocean Township High School Auditorium, 550 West Park Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ.

The concert will feature traditional holiday favorites sung in 4-part harmony by the Chorus of the Atlantic - a 25-member group of male harmony singers under the direction of Craig J. Page.

In addition, the audience will enjoy quartets performing in the traditional barbershop style of close harmony singing.

Matinee Idles under the direction of John Huetz.

Also appearing on stage will be the Matinee Idles, a group of retired gentlemen that enjoy performing in the afternoons, to sing some classics and share some laughter and good cheer, under the direction of John Huetz.

Special guests will be the Ocean Chamber Choir from Ocean Township High School under the direction of Teddy Kernizan.

It is rumored that Santa may make a surprise appearance during the show. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $15 for seniors and students, free for children age 16 and younger. Tickets are available at the door. Reserve your ticket today, call 732-784-7343 and leave your name, email, and phone number.

The Chorus of the Atlantic welcomes visitors to their rehearsals. They meet Tuesday evenings from 7:30 – 10:00 p.m. at the Red Bank Middle School, 101 Harding Road, Red Bank. For more information visit www.redbankchorus.org