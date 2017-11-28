Holy Cross Church Presents Handel's Messiah

PHOTO: Holy Cross Church decorated for the Christmas season.

RUMSON, NJ – On Sunday, December 10th at 3:00 p.m., the sanctuary of Holy Cross Church will be filled with the tremendous sounds of George Frideric Handel’s Messiah, Part One. The classical piece, including the famous Hallelujah Chorus, will be performed by the Holy Cross Choir and several professional soloists accompanied by a chamber orchestra.

Due to its immense popularity, the event is now the third annual at the Catholic church in Rumson. The parish welcomes all to experience the beauty of music that celebrates anticipation and joy of the birth of the Jesus, as all Christians do during the Advent and Christmas seasons.

The concert is free and open to the public; a free will offering is appreciated.

Come; reset; prepare; and rejoice!