Meditation Instruction at Monmouth Zen Circle

LINCROFT, NJ - Monmouth Zen Circle, the former Elberon Zen Circle, offers meditation instruction in the ancient Chinese-Japanese practice of zazen each weekend in their meditation hall behind the Unitarian Universalist church in Lincroft.

Often referred to as “sitting still, doing nothing,” Zen meditation is an ancient practice brought to Japan from Korea and China in the 6th century. Zen priest Eihei Dōgen revolutionized the philosophy of Zen in 13th century Japan, founding the Sōtō style that Monmouth Zen Circle follows today.

The group practices meditation each Saturday morning at 9:45 a.m. at Edgewood House, behind the main Unitarian Church at 1475 West Front St., Lincroft, just west of Middletown-Lincroft Rd. Small donations are accepted for instruction and ongoing practice. For more information, or to schedule personalized meditation instruction, contact Paula Woods at 215-262-5581, or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .