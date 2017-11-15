Contemporary Folk Music Series at UUCMC in Lincroft

Earth Room Concerts

photo: Kipyn Martin

LINCROFT, NJ - The Earth Room Concerts music series at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Monmouth County (UUCMC) in Lincroft, NJ presents its next concert on Saturday, November 18 at 7:30 PM, featuring a co-bill show with Kipyn Martin and Rachael Kilgour. The UUCMC series, named for the attractive stained glass in the sanctuary where concerts are held, brings excellent contemporary folk and singer/songwriter artists to Monmouth County.

Kipyn Martin is an emerging Indie Folk singer-songwriter whose roots sink deep into the banks of the Shenandoah River. She celebrated several milestones in January 2017, including the release of “Dance Across the Sky”, a new solo project following up her debut “Undercover Muse”, and winning the coveted Gold Award in the Mid-Atlantic Song Contest for “God is Love”, her third MASC Gold adding to previous wins in 2013 and 2014. Additional accolades for Kipyn include being honored by the Washington Area Music Association with their WAMMIE Award for New Artist of the Year in 2015 and multiple nominations the following year for Songwriter of the Year and Folk Contemporary Vocalist.

As good as her songwriting is, her distinctive voice is even more remarkable, one of the most beautiful in the folk music field. Kipyn also tours the country with Allison Shapira in the duo show Joan & Joni, a tribute to the music of Joan Baez and Joni Mitchell.

PHOTO: Rachael Kilgour

Rachael Kilgour is a Minnesota-born, Boston-based songwriter and performing artist whose sincere, lyric-driven work has been called both brave and humane. The 2015 grand prize winner of the esteemed international NewSong Music Performance & Songwriting Competition, Kilgour has been featured at NYC’s Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., and at the Sundance Film Festival. She was also chosen as a winner in the 2017 Kerrville New Folk Contest. A versatile performer, Kilgour has shared stages with the likes of indie artists Haley Bonar & Jeremy Messersmith as well as folk legends Greg Brown, Cheryl Wheeler & Catie Curtis.

Earth Room Concerts at UUCMC schedules 5-7 concerts each year. The final fall show is An Evening with Richard Shindell on December 2. For more information and tickets, see web site http://earthroomconcerts.org. Tickets in advance are $20, and $25 at the door. The venue address is 1475 West Front Street, Lincroft.