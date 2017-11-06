Red Bank Regional Theatre Presents William Shakespeare’s Timeless Tragedy, MacBeth

PHOTO: RBR seniors Luke Pearlberg, Brielle, and Dixie O’Connell, Little Silver portray Macbeth and Lady Macbeth in the quintessential Shakespearian tragedy, MacBeth on November 17, 18 and 20 at 7 pm at RBR.

LITTLE SILVER, NJ - The Red Bank Regional (RBR) Theatre Company will present William Shakespeare’s classic tragedy Macbeth. This is the tale of a doomed Scottish king and his plotting wife who ruthlessly cease power and descend into madness and paranoia spurred on by the supernatural omens foretold by the "weird sisters".

RBR Director Rueben Jackson states, “It is one of Shakespeare's greatest plays and speaks across the centuries of unbridled political and personal ambition and its consequences, and is a classic study in the conflict of free choice versus fate."

Performances will take place on Friday, Saturday and Monday, November 17, 18, and 20 at 7 pm. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger and senior citizens 62 and older. (RBR students and staff are free.) Red Bank Regional is located at 101 Ridge Road in Little Silver, NJ. Tickets can be ordered through the website MySchoolBucks or purchased at the door the day of the performance. For more information call 732-842-8000 ext. 1-277 or visit the www.rbrhs.org.

Cast Leads:

Macbeth -Luke Pearlberg, Brielle

Lady Macbeth - Dixie O’Connell, Little Silver

Banquo - Davis Bush, Millstone

Macduff - Sam Zatorski, Red Bank

Malcolm - Anthony Campana, Little Silver

Lady Macduff - Gillian Andresen, Oceanport

Duncan - Max Portman, Little Silver

First Witch - Erin McEvoy, Neptune City

Second Witch - Gianna Brockriede, West Long Branch

Third Witch - Olivia Jordan, Shrewsbury