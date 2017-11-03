Movie Premiere – THE RIDER - Proceeds Benefit FilmOneFest

"The Rider is a rare gem, a small, acutely observed portrait of a few lives on what used to be the frontier but is now a desolate backwater, the windswept badlands around Pine Ridge, South Dakota. Focusing on a young cowboy whose promising future as a top rodeo rider is suddenly jeopardized by a dreadful head injury, this spare and intimate second feature by Chloe Zhao beautifully captures the way a handful of people stoically deal with the meager hands life has dealt them. “ Todd McCarthy, The Hollywood Reporter

ABOUT THE FILM: Based on a true story, THE RIDER stars breakout Brady Jandreau as a once rising star of the rodeo circuit warned by doctors that his competition days are over after a tragic riding accident. Back home, Brady finds himself wondering what he has to live for when he can no longer do what gives him a sense of purpose: to ride and compete. In an attempt to regain control of his fate, Brady undertakes a search for new identity and tries to redefine his idea of what it means to be a man in the heartland of America.

EVENT DETAILS: Social Hour - 7:30 pm on Sunday, November 19, Atlantic Highlands Arts Council, 54 1st Ave, Atlantic Highlands with wine and light refreshments, followed by the movie screening. The one hour 44 minute long film, rated NR , will be shown at Atlantic Cinemas, 82 1st Ave., at 8:30 pm.

TICKETS: $20; $10 for students under 18 (bring student ID). Purchase tickets at the door. Proceeds benefit FilmOneFest’s mission to provide free access to the arts.

FilmOneFest programs are made possible by the support of our media sponsors Wells Fargo, Whole Foods, PepsiCo, Investors Foundation and in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders and The New Jersey State Council on the Arts. FilmOneFest is also grateful for the continued support of Tom Bernard and Sony Pictures Classics and Mickey and Fred Rast owners of Atlantic Cimenas.

Please bring a non-perishable food item for the Atlantic Highlands Food Pantry as FilmOneFest supports the Food Pantry at all its events.