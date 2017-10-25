Art Show and Sale To Benefit 180 Turning Lives Around and Junior Sailing Education Program Scholarships

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ – The Atlantic Highlands Yacht Club, (AHYC), is hosting an Art Show and Sale on Sunday, November 12, 2017 from Noon until 4:00 PM. Admission is FREE. The AHYC is located at 6 Simon Lake Drive, 2nd floor of Shore Casino in Atlantic Highlands, NJ. Don’t miss this opportunity to view and buy original artwork and mingle with our local artists. Included in the show will be visual art in multiple medias, as well as jewelry, ceramics and much more. Complimentary light hors d’oeuvres will be served and the bar will be open. Take in the breathtaking panoramic views of the Harbor and New York City skyline while you shop!

Proceeds from a Silent Auction will be donated to 180 Turning Lives Around and Atlantic Highlands Sailing Education Program for Junior Sailors Scholarships.

Nine years ago, the Atlantic Highlands Yacht Club offered to its artist members and some local artists the opportunity to display and sell their work at a small show at the yacht club. Since then, the committee continued to reach out to the numerous talented artists in the community and since that first show, the number of artists and craft artisans have increased considerably with displays of exceptional artists and crafters not usually found at other events. “This year you can expect to see the artwork from some of the artists who have been with us for many years and count this show as one of their favorites to participate in. However we have added some very talented new artists to the mix” said Sharon Herbst the chairman of the event. Some of the paintings in the show will focus on the local area with seascapes and boats chosen especially for this show by the artists.

Artists have created notecards and laser prints designed from their original works that make great affordable gifts! There will also be many original paintings for sale at competitive prices. And, unique jewelry, ceramics and other one of-a-kind gift items that cannot be found in shops.

Some Featured artists include: Mike Quon Multi Media Fine Artist; Randy Mayer Watercolor Artist: Demetrius Patterson Acrylic Art;Yan Cao Watercolor Artist local harbor/ local points; Ginny Pointon - Sea glass jewelry of "Sea Ginny;” Friendly Faces – Pottery; Michael Scherfen - Watercolor Artist; Jackie St. Angel - Watercolor Artist; Charles St. Angel - Wood Carving; Thomas Kelly - Narrative Painter; Jose Arvello - Sculpture a Reclaimed Venezulan Artist, also, new owner of Surf and Turf Diner in Atlantic Highlands; Colleen Kropfl - Sign Artist; Katherine Thropp – Jeweler; Josh Masson – Photography; Irina Collister - Acrylic and Mixed Media; John McAllister (Mud Flower) Metal and Mixed Media Jewelry; Rick Tierney Metal Sculpture.

For more information about the Art Show and Sale please call 732-291-1118 or go to www.ahyc.net/artshow.