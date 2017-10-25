Filmmaker Robin Lung to Speak at Brookdale

PHOTO: Filmmaker Robin Lung will host a screening of her award-winning documentary “Finding Kukan” at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft on Oct. 26. Photo courtesy of Robin Lung.

LINCROFT, NJ (Oct. 9, 2017) – Acclaimed documentary filmmaker Robin Lung will host a free screening of her award-winning film “Finding Kukan” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26 at Brookdale Community College, 765 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft.

Winner of four awards including Best Documentary at the Hawaii International Film Festival and the Audience Award at the LA Asian Pacific Film Festival, “Finding Kukan” follows Lung as she investigates the mystery behind the Academy Award-winning 1939 documentary “Kukan.”

Filmed in China during World War II and released to international praise, “Kukan” was produced in part by un-credited female filmmaker Li Ling-Ai, who worked with cameraman Rey Scott to capture a citizen’s perspective of the war-torn nation. In the ensuing years, however, all copies of the groundbreaking film disappeared, and Ling-Ai’s accomplishments were lost to history.

Released in 2016, “Finding Kukan” documents Lung’s seven-year quest to track down a print of the lost documentary and piece together the inspirational story of its groundbreaking filmmaker.

The free film screening, held in Brookdale’s Warner Student Life Center, will also feature a presentation and Q&A hosted by Lung. It is free and open to all. Parking is in lots 6 and 7. For more information call 732-224-2861 or visit www.brookdalecc.edu/events.

The program is sponsored by the Brookdale Asia Society in partnership with the nonprofit New Jersey Alliance for Learning and Preserving the History of World War II in Asia (NJ-ALPHA).