The Premier Theatre Company presents Nunsense, Nov. 3 and 4

LINCROFT, NJ -The Premier Theatre Company presents Nunsense on November 3 & 4 at 8PM at the Middletown Arts Center. It is a hilarious story of five nuns who are the surviving Little Sisters of Hoboken trying to raise money to bury the other residents of the convent who were accidently poisoned with a bad batch of vichyssoise. It is a wacky, fun musical comedy with a book, music and lyrics by Dan Goggin. Nunsense is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc.

Anne Brennan is directing and Robert Sammond is the Musical Director. The cast includes Lynne Truex, Mary Lawrence, Victoria Lee, Elizabeth Rzasa and Tanya Voskian.

All performances are at the Middletown Arts Center, 36 Church Street in Middletown, NJ. Tickets are $28 for adults, $25 for seniors and $22 for students and children plus a small handling charge. Tickets may be ordered at www.premiertheatre.com or by calling 732-774-7827.

The Premier Theatre Company, 732 774-STAR (7827), www.premiertheatre.com