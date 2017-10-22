Public Presentation: "New Jersey Shipwrecks" by Author Margaret Buchholz

8:00pm, Wednesday, October 25th at Bahrs Landing Restaurant, Highlands.

HIGHLANDS, NJ - We are fortunate to have local author Margaret Buchholz explore the Jersey Shore's long history of shipwrecks.

From 1642 to the modern era, the record of maritime disasters is a tale of storms, death, heroes, rescues, and refuge.

She has stunning pictures to illustrate her talk and she will be signing copies of her book New Jersey Shipwrecks, 350 Years in the Graveyard of the Atlantic.

Copies are available for purchase in the Bahrs store.

7:30pm: Coffee and Cookies. 8:00pm: PRESENTATION 9:00pm Q & A and close.