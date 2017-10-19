Liz Mitchell: Paper Beyond the Ordinary

PHOTO: Liz Mitchell, The Butterfly Kimono, 2009, silk paper, encaustic wax, monofilament, cotton gauze, variable size installation (kimono is 4½ ft x 4 ft); photo by artist

RED BANK, NJ - ‘Paper’ may make you think of computer paper, newspaper, and junk mail, things of no value. But, why not open your mind to the possibilities of more? Artist Liz Mitchell will show you that with curiosity, patience, and time, how incredible paper can become. She creates sculptural installations in paper, artist books, collages, and works on paper, that are all very special. And for some works, she even includes that paper we hold as valueless.

Mitchell describes her work as “multi-layered both in content and construction.” She begins by studying nature – an insect, or a seedpod perhaps. Then, using her collage technique, surface treatments, and more, Mitchell creates her own inspired works, works with “ancient-looking, timeworn surfaces” that are integral to the expression of her idea. For content, she “investigate[s] the elements of human nature, which moves us to ask questions and consider the peculiar and odd, such as the human desire to collect, control and evaluate.”

An accomplished artist for over 30 years, Mitchell has exhibited in both solo and group shows in NJ, and many other states, and in countries in North & Central America and Eastern & Western Europe, and in Egypt, and Australia. Her most recent award was for Alternative Media: Book Arts, presented by the Printmaking Council of NJ. Mitchell’s works are held in the collections of corporate and public institutions and her work is published in various books, journals, and exhibition catalogs. Mitchell teaches, lectures, curates, and has served in various arts positions and chairmanships as well.

November at The Art Alliance of Monmouth County is the Sixteenth Annual Jean Townsend Award Exhibition. Liz Mitchell’s work will be featured in the windows of the gallery and she will jury the members only show, from which the winners of the awards will be selected – Jean Townsend Award $100, two Art Alliance Awards of $50. The themes for the member’s show are Four Seasons and Collage and the works will be exhibited in the main gallery space.

PHOTO: Liz Mitchell, Taxonomy of a Dream, 2010, found paper, encaustic wax, 22 in x 30 in; photo by artist

An Artists’ Reception will be held Saturday, November 4, from 6-8 PM. Refreshments will be served, and the public is invited to attend. The exhibition is on view November 3 - 25, Tuesday – Saturday, 12-4 PM. Free of charge. Art Alliance of Monmouth County, 33 Monmouth Street, Red Bank, New Jersey.

For more information, visit the website at www.artallianceofmonmouth.org, or visit or call the gallery during operating hours, (732) 842-9403.

Founded in 1978, the Art Alliance of Monmouth County is dedicated to promoting the advancement of the visual arts and providing exhibition, studio, and classroom space to local artists. New members are always welcome.

Membership in the Art Alliance is open to visual artists at any skill level and to art lovers. Membership fee is $40 per year, $25 for students with i.d. Benefits of membership include reduced entry fee for all exhibits ($5 per piece for up to 3 pieces for members; $10 per piece for non-members); affordable studio space; diverse classes and workshops; networking opportunities; the possibility of mounting an independent exhibit during the summer. In addition, the Art Alliance maintains a website, a bi-monthly newsletter, and a Facebook page.

Programming at the Art Alliance is made possible in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, and the New Jersey State Council on the arts.