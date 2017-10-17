Preview Reception for MCHA’s Tracking Sandy: Monmouth County Remembers

PHOTO: Driftwood Cabana Club in Sea Bright in the aftermath of Sandy. Photo by Mike McLaughlin.

FREEHOLD – Monmouth County Historical Association will host a preview reception for its newest exhibition, Tracking Sandy: Monmouth County Remembers on October 29 at the Museum at 70 Court Street from 1pm – 4pm. A short program will take place at 1:45 pm. The reception is open to the public at no charge and refreshments will be served.

The exhibition opens at the Museum to mark the fifth anniversary of the Storm making landfall along our shores. It will explore the impact of this record storm and its effects on the people and on communities in the area, using their own words, photographs, and artifacts.

The Monmouth County Historical Association began its efforts to document Superstorm Sandy’s impact on the County with an eye toward this major exhibition nearly a year ago. MCHA reached out to the public in order to collect photographs and artifacts and to begin conducting oral history interviews allowing all interested parties to recall the storm in their own words. In short, Tracking Sandy will remind visitors that after five years not everyone has rebuilt, nor has everyone been made whole, nor can anyone be sure what Sandy means going forward. Five years later, we as a County are still Tracking Sandy, and hoping that lessons learned in her aftermath can help us in the future.

"After altering the lives of so many people and communities in such a dramatic way, Sandy deserved MCHA’s immediate attention." expressed MCHA President Linda Bricker. "It is a story that will be of great interest to future generations and which should be documented while those impacted can relate personal experiences.”

The exhibition includes oral histories presented on listening devices, interactive activities, artifacts, internet and print resources, and preparedness education. MCHA would like to acknowledge Guest Curator, Melissa Ziobro, Specialist Professor of Public History, Department of History and Anthropology at Monmouth University, and the generous assistance of many institutions and individuals in the preparation of this show.

This exhibition is sponsored in part by: Amboy Bank, Investors Bank, J. McLaughlin, Manasquan Bank, and New Jersey Natural Gas

About MCHA

Monmouth County Historical Association is a private non-profit organization that has been working to preserve history and provide educational opportunities since its founding in 1898. MCHA’s Museum and Library & Archives are located at 70 Court Street in Freehold. Museum hours are: Tuesdays - Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Library & Archives are open Wednesdays through Saturdays. MCHA maintains five Historic Houses Museums throughout the county which are open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, from May 1 through September 30. For further information, please call (732) 462-1466 or visit the web site at www.monmouthhistory.org. Monmouth County Historical Association received an operating support grant from the New Jersey Historical Commission, a division of the Department of State.