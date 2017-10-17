John J. White’s “Color is My Music” at Guild of Creative Art

PHOTO: "Sailor Take Warning" by John J. White

Guild of Creative Art Announces John J. White’s “Color is My Music” November 4 – 29, 2017,

Opening Reception Sunday, November 5, 3 – 5 pm

“Color is My Music – The Artist’s Approach”

Discussion with visuals Saturday, November 11, 3 – 5pm

SHREWSBURY, NJ - When asked the source of his inspiration for “West End Blue”, John White replies “the solo introduction of Louis Armstrong’s “West End Blues” ! This visual treat is a perfect marriage of realism and abstraction - inspired by music, is the keystone of this brilliant exhibition.

John, a resident of Atlantic Highlands, says “The show will illustrate my transition from landscape painting to the hard edge abstractions of recent decades. No longer limited by the scene dictating the color and drawing, I am free to explore the rewards and occasional difficulties in the creation of my current work.

PHOTO: "Red Bank Tressle" by John J. White

“Color is my means of expression. My introduction to color theory, abstraction, Jazz, and the teaching of artists whose lessons were not just how to do but how to discover was a turning point in my life. The music can be a relaxing accompaniment when the work is going well or a needed stimulant when it is not. I like to think that in some ways it is evident in my paintings”.

John’s work has been exhibited in the Monmouth County and Middletown Libraries, the Guild of Creative Art, Art Alliance of Monmouth County and Atlantic Highlands Arts Council Galleries, Brookdale Community College,the Monmouth Museum, Middletown Arts Center, and county and state exhibits.

PHOTO: "Eclipse" Oil by John J. White

Meet the artist on Sunday, November 5th from 3 – 5 at his opening reception. In addition, Join us to get the inside track on his technique during “Color is My Music - the Artist’s Approach”, an interactive conversation with visuals on Saturday, November 11th from 3 – 5.

The Guild is located at 620 Broad Street, Shrewsbury NJ 07702. Telephone 732-741-1441; email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ; guildofcreativeart.org

Guild Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 8am-4:30 pm, Thursday 8 am – 6 pm and Saturday from 10am – 3:00 pm. Please call before coming, as Holiday hours may vary. Admission free; on-site parking free.

This program is made possible in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, the County Historical Commission, and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. The Guild of Creative Art is a qualified organization of the New Jersey Cultural Trust.