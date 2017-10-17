TEDxAsburyPark to Host Open Mic Auditions at Paramount Theatre

Spaces available for the chance to be featured at the main event in May 2018

Asbury Park, N.J. — Do you have an idea worth spreading? If so, TEDxAsburyPark wants to hear from you.

TEDxAsburyPark is hosting an Open Mic audition at the Paramount Theatre on November 16th.

Speakers must apply to perform at Open Mic Night and are asked to come prepared with a five-minute talk, slideshow, rant, routine, song, dance, experience, or performance art highlighting the theme of TEDxAsburyPark 2018: Passion.

Those participating will have the opportunity to present a shortened TED-style talk in front of a live audience in hopes of being selected as a speaker at our main event TEDxAsburyPark 2018: Passion, taking place on May 19th. Last year, a number of talented performers were discovered through open mic sessions, securing their slot on the main stage.

The event is free, open to the public, and expected to fill up quickly. The Open Mic Speaker application can be found at TEDxAsburyPark.com

To attend please register at https://passionnovemberopenmic.eventbrite.com

Doors open at 6:30pm, with the program beginning at 7:00pm.

To learn more about TEDxAsburyPark, how to become a volunteer, or to partner with us, visit www.tedxasburypark.com

EVENT DETAILS:

WHAT: TEDxAsburyPark Open Mic Auditions – Speaker slots currently available

WHERE: Paramount Theatre – 1200 Ocean Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ

WHEN: November 16, 2017 - Doors Open 6:30PM, Program Begins at 7:00PM

WHO: Speakers / performers of all ages and backgrounds seeking a spot at TEDxAsburyPark 2018

About TEDxAsburyPark

In its sixth year, TEDxAsburyPark will feature a full day of entertainment including TED-style talks by myriad speakers from across the US and around the world, as well as art, musical acts, comedy, dance, and theatrical performances. This year’s theme will explore Passion.

Passion drives ideas, people, and communities to action. Passion makes leaders. Passion combined with knowledge creates new ideas worth spreading. Passion can lead both to creation and destruction, to inspiration, suffering, grit, compassion, and extraordinary service. TEDxAsburyPark discovers and curates 25 artists and speakers who will share their Passion stories on the famed Paramount Theatre stage in an all-day event on Saturday, May 19, 2018. Tickets, as low as $40 for those under 40, are now on sale at TEDxAsburyPark.com.

