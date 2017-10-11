Artist L. Belle DeNicola on “Letting Go with Alcohol Ink Blooms”

The Art Society of Monmouth County (ASMC) will meet on October 18 at the Middletown Public Library on New Monmouth Road. The 10:30 a. m. meeting, which is open to members and the community, will feature a discussion by Tinton Falls artist, L. Belle DeNicola on “Letting Go with Alcohol Ink blooms.”

The artist will explain the process that she uses to create art works using the saturated color of alcohol ink paints. “The medium has allowed me to follow a more intuitive path, using pure color as a form of expression.”

The ASMC, which meets on the third Wednesday of each month, is a nonprofit, volunteer organization that aims to promote education and appreciation for the visual arts in Monmouth County. Besides monetary awards presented during each of four shows, an annual scholarship award is provided for a Brookdale student enrolled in the Visual Arts Program through the Brookdale Community College Foundation.

This program is made possible in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen freeholders, and the New jersey State Council on the Arts.

For additional information about upcoming shows, or to find out when and where they are meeting, go to the Website: www.artsocietyofmonmouthcounty.org.