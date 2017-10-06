FilmYoungFest Expands Due to Surge in Submissions

S creening at Atlantic Cinemas October 15th

PHOTO: Filmmaker team Adele Kraus and Kerrin Keiser (left), Atlantic Highlands Mayor Randi Le Grice, filmmaker team Georgie Fu and Jonathan Gabriel. Kraus and Keiser (New Jersey) won the under 18 category FilmYoungFest award for their animated short “Ursa Major.” Fu and Gabriel came up from their Atlanta home base to see their inspiring short “The Reach” on the big screen.

Atlantic Highlands, NJ --- FilmOneFest, now in its 9th year, has grown in size and prestige to become the go-to event for short-format filmmakers—both youth and adult, amateur and professional—from around the world. With 402 submissions this year (including 127 student submissions), festival organizers have created a separate screening titled “FilmYoungFest” that will take place on October 15th. 20 winning student films will be screened at Atlantic Cinemas with films from the US, United Kingdom, Spain and Iran including several local filmmakers (Atlantic Highlands, Hazlet, Monmouth Beach, Oceanport, Parlin, Sayreville, and Wall). The audience will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite movie designating the winner for the FilmYoungFest Audience Choice Award.

“New Jersey hosts many film festivals but none like FilmOneFest,” said co-founder and Artistic Director Robert O’Connor. FilmOneFest exclusively showcases films under 2 minutes in length. “The super-short format is the key,” explained O’Connor, ”because the challenge of telling a complete story in such a short time inspires great originality, creativity, and fantastic storytelling.” FilmOneFest took place on July 15th in the Atlantic Highlands Marina in front of a record crowd estimated at 3,000. “Some of the excitement about this year’s event is being fueled by the popular youth category, FilmYoungFest. It has enhanced the scope of the festival by giving youth from all over the world a voice, a platform to express their creative visions and personal statements,“ said Festival Managing Director Corinna Thuss.

This year’s winner for the FilmYoungFest Young Filmmakers Award: “Ursa Major” (USA) by Filmmaker team Adele Kraus and Kerrin Keiser

The FilmOneFest panel of judges includes movie producer and manager Carol Cuddy (True Detective), television network executive and producer and Emmy Winner, Jon Crowley (Impractical Jokers, Marriage Boot Camp), film critic Joan Ellis, film editor Susan Littenberg, sound editor Gedney Webb (Hundred Foot Journey & A Dogs Purpose), and film reviewer/historian Victor Zak.

The event begins at 7pm at the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council (54 First Ave, Atlantic Highlands, NJ) with the screening to follow at 8pm at Atlantic Cinemas (82 First Ave, Atlantic Highlands, NJ). Admission is free.

FilmOneFest is a project of the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council, a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. The mission of the Arts Council is to strengthen community through the arts. For more information, go to www.aharts.org.

This program is made possible by the support of our media sponsors Wells Fargo, Whole Foods, PepsiCo, Investors Foundation and in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders and The New Jersey State Council on the Arts. FilmOneFest is also grateful for the continued support of Tom Bernard and Sony Pictures Classics.