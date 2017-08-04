I Left My Heart in Highlands - Exhibit August 12

“I give you a glimpse into the eyes of an explorer, an individual watching the world change on a journey from the paved roads of great cities to forgotten structures reclaimed by time.” ~Bart Lentini

Saturday, August 12, 2017 7-9pm

Water Witch Coffee

67 Waterwitch Ave

Highlands, NJ

HIGHLANDS, NJ - Four studies, Fire-borough, Manhattan Lives, Urban Decay and Portraits of Nature, will be exhibited for Bart Lentini’s “I Left My Heart in Highlands”. Lentini gives us a window into the fragility of humanity and civilization. He captures the notion of abandonment in forgotten structures as well as the awesome beauty that resides within our world and us.

“Humanity is always striving for greatness and progression”, Lentini writes. Lentini himself exemplifies progression within our community.

Currently based out of Red Bank NJ, Lentini works as a freelance photographer. Having grown up in Highlands his work is fueled by love for the town as can be seen here at Water Witch Coffee in his featured piece; “I left my Heart in Highlands” After taking a class in dark room photography in 2014 he found his calling and over the years has developed a unique style backed by passion, thirst for knowledge and adventure. To see more of his work follow his Instagram @bartlentini, as well as his photo blog, bartlentini.tumblr.com

A meet-the-artist reception will be held on Saturday August 12, 2017 at 7pm. The installation will run thru September. For more information www.WaterWitchCoffee.com