Hansen Art Exhibit 2017 Presents "The Angry House Painter"

September 1 – September 30

Opening Reception Sunday September 10, 3 – 5 pm

SHREWSBURY, NJ - “HEY YOU! Yeah, You! Ugh! Not another dose of this guy. I’m afraid so. Open up and take your medicine. If you think I’m sticking your nose in it, I am. Please don’t fret. The combination of years of breathing paint fumes and Viking D.N.A. has brought us to my next show, “The Angry House Painter”.

You’re probably asking yourself what being an angry house painter has to do with art? Well, plenty. After dealing with the general public for thirty years, I know a little bit about the frustration of selling my work, forever puzzled by how people perceive value. Sound familiar? After all, real working artists, even mediocre artists who want to change the world with their insipid art, want validation. They all want to sell their wares. (IMAGINE there’s no Yoko, it’s easy if you try.)

Art is dead.

I’m afraid Friedrich Nietzsche was on to something. After all, is art not a calling to our higher nature, a plea to be acknowledged by someone or something, proving we were here and our lives mattered? If someone is unable to recognize art form in simpler things such as a paint job, sweeping a floor, or sanding with the grain, they will never see any higher form. Ladies and Gentlemen, the new American ethos of ignorance and apathy should be shouted from the rooftops “QUALITY IS DEAD”. Lets’ face it folks, Piggy’s glasses have been smashed.

I know you are standing there with a vacuous gape on your puss, five hour energy drink glistening on your upper lip. Relax your grip on your smart phone. Art cannot die. Art is the window to the collective soul.

Art form is everywhere. Great art stands on the shoulders of all tasks done well. Art spills over into film, food, literature, and music. Things of quality speak for themselves whether it is a painted door, a mitered corner, or a rocking chair. So life, like a great paint job, begins with a well swept floor and a willingness to bring your best to any task.

I am an artisan. I relate to anyone who puts their hands, mind, and heart into their craft. So, my little dumplings, this house painter shakes the calloused hand of pragmatism and bids you farewell.

As long as we live, art lives”. Paul Hansen 2017

The Guild is located at 620 Broad Street, Shrewsbury NJ 07702. Telephone 732-741-1441; email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ; guildofcreativeart.org

Guild Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 8am-4:30 pm, Thursday 8 am – 6 pm and Saturday from 10am – 3:00 pm. Please call before coming, as Holiday hours may vary. Admission free; on-site parking free.

