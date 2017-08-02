RBR Summer VPA Academy Presents “Attack of the Pom-Pom Zombies” on August 10

RBR VPA Summer Academy students rehearse for their upcoming show, “Attack of the Pom-Pom Zombies” which takes place in the RBR auditorium on Thursday, August 10 at 7 pm. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $5.

LITTLE SILVER, NJ - Students from the Red Bank Regional (RBR) Summer Visual & Performing Arts Academy will present “Attack of the Pom-Pom Zombies” at the RBR auditorium on Thursday, August 10 at 7 pm. Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased at the door. RBR is located at 101 Ridge Road in Little Silver New Jersey. The phantasmagorical Stephen Murray musical is produced by special arrangement with the Eldridge Publishing Company and features several-catchy song and dance numbers like “It’s Cool to Be a Nerd”, a lot of humor and a great deal of fun.

The RBR Summer Academy for the Visual & Performing Arts, which is supervised by RBR music teacher Kristopher Zook, provides an exploratory visual and performing arts program for middle school students and rising freshmen. In many instances, this program has provided an introduction to the RBR VPA for many of its majors. The program is offered over five weeks in the summer and is divided into a first half, two week rotation of all visual and performing arts including dance, drama, crafts, creative writing, piano, percussion, recording arts, visual art and vocal music. During the final three weeks, campers choose to concentrate on either the musical theatre tract (including acting, dancing and singing) or the visual arts tract, which includes fine arts and handcrafts. Samples of the visual arts will be on display in the hallway during the musical performance.

The program operates with staff members who teach in the RBR Visual and Performing Arts Academy during the school year as well as guest artists. Many RBR VPA students and graduates return each summer as counselors to the campers. The program is totally self-sustained by tuition and there is always some funding available to provide scholarships for those who demonstrate a strong desire to participate but cannot afford the program.