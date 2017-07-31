Lift Your Spirit at WPC’s First Annual Faith, Hope, & Music Festival

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - Westminster Presbyterian Church (WPC) will host Monmouth County’s newest Summer music event, The Faith, Hope, and Music Festival, on Saturday August 19th from 4 to 8 pm on the church’s Great Lawn in Middletown, NJ. The event will be the area’s first outdoor concert showcase for local Contemporary Christian Music bands and is expected to strike a chord with folks throughout Central New Jersey.

The concert will feature performances from some of the most talented and popular singers and church “house bands” in the area, including Jordan Gilbert from United Methodist Church of Middletown, The King of Kings Band featuring Nancy Scharff, The Salt Water String Band featuring Lauren Brancato, and The Tower Hill Worship Band featuring Dan Corboy.

The free, family-friendly festival will include a Christian Craft Tent and Activity area for youngsters, Food Trucks, featuring Dogs Gone Wild, Kona Shaved Ices, The Empanada Guy, and the WPC Loaves and Fishes Tent with seafood tacos from Station 1 Seafood and mini bread loaves and baked goods featuring products from WPC’s on-site Community PAR Garden.

WPC is also partnering with Star 99.1 FM to make the Faith, Hope, and Music Festival a drop point for a project called Care Packs. The popular New Jersey based Inspirational

Music station is assembling backpacks filled with essential items for children in foster care. These backpack blessings not only offer foster kids a collection of items and a way to carry them, they offer proof that there are people who care at a time when they feel most alone. WPC will have a Star 99.1 Drop Zone at the Festival and are asking attendees to donate the following requested items: Backpacks (ages 2-21 yrs.; Pajamas (sizes 2T-21 yrs.); Toothbrushes and Toothpaste; Lip Balm; Soap; Deodorant; Combs; Hair Brushes; Ponytail Holders; and Hair Picks. Check out http://www.star991.com/star-99.1-care-packs for more Care Pack information.

There’s plenty of parking available on the Westminster Church campus grounds. Bring your own chair or blanket!

The rain date is August 26th. For more information and festival updates check out the event’s Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/FaithHopeMusicFest/ or visit the WPC web site at www.wpcmiddletown.org