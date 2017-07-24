The Guild of Creative Art’s “All-Media, No-Theme Exhibit”

"Now it's Email" watercolor by Frank Colaguori of West Long Branch

Multi-Media Artwork by Guild Exhibiting Members

July 29 – August 30, 2017

Opening reception on Sunday July 30th 3-5 pm

SHREWSBURY, NJ - Anything goes (more or less) in this wonderful exhibit which will be on display in the main gallery from July 29 - August 30. The range of media includes acrylic, fiber, oil, pastel, photography, sculpture and watercolor.

Meet the artists at their opening reception on Sunday July 30th 3-5 pm. In addition, art by Guild Exhibiting and Associate members, reflecting an assortment of media and subject matter, will be on display in the lobby.

“Lazy Day in N’awlins” watercolor by Barbara Zagha of Manalapan“Lazy Day in N’awlins” watercolor by Barbara Zagha of Manalapan

The Guild is located at 620 Broad Street, Shrewsbury NJ 07702. Telephone 732-741-1441; email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ; guildofcreativeart.org

Guild Summer Hours: Tuesday, through Friday 8 am - 4:30 pm, and Saturday from 10 am – 3:00 pm.

The Guild is closed on Mondays, except for classes. Admission free; on-site parking free.

"Portrait of a Monkey" photography by Angela Previte of Seaside Park

This program is made possible in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. The Guild of Creative Art is a qualified organization of the New Jersey Cultural Trust.