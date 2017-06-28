Shakespeare on the Lawn Returns July 13

PHOTO: Audience members enjoy a previous production during Shakespeare on the Lawn series

LINCROFT, NJ – Brookdale Community College’s 16th annual “Shakespeare on the Lawn” series will kick off July 13 on the Great Lawn of the Lincroft campus, 765 Newman Springs Road.

The free, open-air theater performances will be held Thursday through Sunday evenings from July 13 to July 23. Showtime is 7 p.m. Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets. Snacks will be available for purchase as well.

This year’s series will feature William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” which follows four interconnected storylines centered on the marriage between Duke Theseus of Athens and the Amazon queen, Hippolyta. The play, written in the late 16th century, stands today as one of the Bard’s most popular and beloved comedies, said director and Brookdale theater professor John Bukovec.

PHOTO: Scene from 2015 production

“’Midsummer Night’s Dream’ is simply an enchanting story that celebrates love, marriage and true friendship,” said Bukovec. “It is fun to direct, perform and, most importantly, to sit and watch with family, friends and loved ones on a beautiful summer night under the stars. Most people agree that this is one of Shakespeare’s most delightful comedies, and we invite community members of all ages to come and see why.”

The performances feature 20 local actors, Brookdale alumni and Brookdale theater students from Cliffwood Beach, East Brunswick, Freehold, Hazlet, Little Silver, Long Branch, Manalapan, Matawan, Middletown, Millstone Township, Monroe, Oceanport, Ocean Grove and Red Bank.

Performances are cancelled in the event of inclement weather. For more information call the Brookdale Performing Arts Center Box Office at (732) 224-2411.

Shakespeare on the Lawn is funded in part by a grant from the Monmouth County Arts Council.