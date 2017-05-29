An Evening Celebrating Classical American Composers

Saturday, July 1, 8:00pm

Atlantic Highlands Arts Council

54 First Avenue, Atlantic Highlands, NJ

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - Pianist Evan Schwartzman and violinist Joel DeWitt will be performing works by Gerschwin, Copland, Barber, Bolcom, Gottschalk, Dvorak, and Schwartzman.

Admission is $20; $15 for seniors, and $5 for ages 12 and under.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.aharts.org, or at the door if available.

The AHAC is a nonprofit organization who’s mission is to “strengthen community through the arts’. This program is made possible in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.