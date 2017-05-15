Oil Painter Sharon Sayegh Featured at The Ebba Osborne Memorial Award Exhibition

Sharon Sayegh “Iris”, oil and 24K gold leaf, 36" x 24"

RED BANK, NJ - Sharon Sayegh’s luminous oil paintings, with either 24K gold leaf or Swarovski crystal, will be featured at The Ebba Osborne Memorial Award Exhibition at The Art Alliance in June. Sayegh’s narrative portraits show us that humans “are inextricably linked to the natural world”. They are highly detailed and rich with nature. The central figure is “pensive”, while the animals surrounding most often are metaphors or symbols.

Sayegh’s style is influenced by many art movements, including a favorite, Primitive, but also Medieval, Surrealism, Pop, and other periods. She describes her work as self portraits “in spirit”, the inspiration coming from her own “personal experience and living in today's political climate”. “[E]ach painting expresses an idea of importance” to her.

Sharon Sayegh “The Nature of Things”, oil and 24K gold leaf, 36" x 24".

NJ native, and long-time resident, Sayegh earned her B.A. at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. She later studied at the Pennsylvania Academy of Art (its earlier name), also in Philadelphia. Sayegh sites mentor Neil Welliver, and teachers Dorothy Yung, and Marcel Franquelin, as having significant impact on her artistic development.

Sayegh shows her work nationally and is an award winning artist, including The Hunterdon Art Museum Prize. Her work is in The Permanent Art Collection, South Texas College, McAllen, TX. It has also appeared in several publications, the most recent will be in the Minetta Review, Spring 2017, the literary and art magazine of New York University.

Inside the gallery, the Art Alliance will present recent works juried by Sayegh, under two different themes, Symbols and Backyard. This exhibition is open to members and non-members and is the final exhibition for the season.

Sharon Sayegh “Bittersweet”, oil and 24K gold leaf, 36" x 24".

The show opens on Saturday, June 3, with a reception from 6-8 p.m. Refreshments will be served, and the public is invited to attend. The exhibition continues through June 26, and can be viewed during gallery hours, Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit the website at www.artallianceofmonmouth.org, or visit or call the gallery during operating hours, (732) 842-9403.

Founded in 1978, the Art Alliance of Monmouth County is dedicated to promoting the advancement of the visual arts and providing exhibition, studio, and classroom space to local artists. New members are always welcome and membership by art lovers is also encouraged.

