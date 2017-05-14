RBR Photo Majors to Hold Show at Rumson Art Studio May 19 to 22

photo: Shattered by Juliet Slattery, Red Bank

LITTLE SILVER, NJ - The talented majors of the Red Bank Regional (RBR) Visual and Performing Arts Academy will hold their senior photo show at the Canvas Art Studio in Rumson, NJ, from May 19 through May 22 at 12 to 5 pm. The art studio is located at 126 East River Road. The public is invited to the welcome reception on Friday, May 18 from 5:30 to 8 pm.

PHOTO: Bared by Katryn Flynn, Little Silver

This year’s work will feature the photo art of five seniors: Paige Whittle, Little Silver, Karlee Chimento, Red Bank, Juliet Slattery, Red Bank, Jordin O’Hara, Little Silver, and Katryn Flynn, Little Silver. The latter three students have been photo art majors in the RBR VPA photography program since they were freshmen.

PHOTO: “Behind Glass Walls” by Jordin O’Hara, Little Silver

RBR photography teacher Dawn Lisko states of the show, “Each fourth year student created images to promote a cohesive unified body of work. They each explored topics of interest; such as feminism, social issues, and gender quality.”