Red Bank Regional VPA Piano Majors Celebrate 25th Anniversary in Concert

photo: RBR Piano majors invite the public to celebrate the RBR Piano program’s 25th anniversary with a celebratory Piano and Harp Concert on Wednesday, May 24, at 7 pm.. Pictured (left to right), with their Piano teacher Camille Thompson, are several of the piano majors performing at the celebratory concert: Anna Cuozzo, Jacqueline Conforti, Pieter Lootsma, Elijah Nishiura, and Griffen Perry. Playing the piano is Andrew Hall.

LITTLE SILVER, NJ - The Red Bank Regional (RBR) piano majors of the RBR Visual & Performing Arts Academy invite the public to their Piano & Harp Concert to be held on Wednesday, May 24 at 7 pm celebrating their 25th Anniversary. The ten piano majors will be performing pieces from such classical masters as Chopin, Beethoven and Bach. Seniors students will also perform a quartet “Legend of the Phoenix" by Olson. Five harpists will play ensemble pieces “Allegro” by Suzuki and “Rondeau” by Mouret. Admission is $7 Students/Seniors and $10 Adults.

Over the past 25 years, over 120 students have graduated from RBR as piano majors. They have attended such prestigious music schools music programs in universities including: Oberlin, Eastman, Boston University, New England Conservatory, University of the Arts, Ithaca, Mason Gross School of Music, Washington University, Belmont College, Montclair University, SUNY Purchase, University of Colorado, Berklee, Boston College, and University of California Berkley among many others. Some students have gone on to distinguished careers performing music.

The piano program, which is accredited as a career technical academy by the state of New Jersey, includes four years of piano study with courses that include: Music Theory, AP Music Theory, Advanced Music Tech, and ensemble Repertoire - (with collaboration of private piano teachers). Students perform in two major concerts each year and are required to perform four pieces each year (two memorized) from each of the five periods of Baroque, Classical, Romantic, Impressionistic, and 20th/21st Century. They also perform five ensembles pieces including duets, trios, quartets and full ensemble. Piano majors serve as accompanist for many of the other RBR programs including choir, and jazz ensemble. They perform at numerous community events, including at the RBR Distinguished Alumni Brunch and at Piano day for all pianists 7 to 12 grade in Monmouth and Ocean Counties. The Harp Ensemble began in 2008.Harp Major and Harp Elective classes were added in 2011.

This student performers for the 25th Anniversary celebratory concert include: Piano Majors: Evan Bardinas, Bradely Beach; William Casey, Red Bank; Jacqueline Conforti, Millstone; Anna Cuozzo, Little Silver; Andrew Hall, Little Silver; Pieter Lootsma, Little Silver; Elijah Nishiura, Red Bank; Griffin Perry, Little Silver; Salvatore Valente, Atlantic Highlands; Jalen Willis, Neptune City Boro. Harp Ensemble performers include: Alona Gerdes, Bradley Beach; Edith Hernandez, Red Bank; Charlotte Jansky, Little Silver; Adeline Monfil, Red Bank; Edith Torres, Union Beach.