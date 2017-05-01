“Visible Dreams” Paintings by Miguel Figueras, Tera Yoshimura and Photographs by Hal Kahn

PHOTO: Faces of the Elderly - Beverly by Hal Kahn

June 3 – 28, 2017

Opening Reception Sunday June 4, 3 – 5 pm

Not all dreams fade at dawn. Often, they linger and comfort us and haunt us throughout our lives. Three Jersey Shore artists, working in pigments and pixels, interpret this concept in a month-long exhibition, opening June 4th at the Guild of Creative Art, 620 Broad Street, Shrewsbury.

Tera Yoshimura, of Red Bank, knew she would be an artist after being punished for drawing in the flyleaves of her mother’s book. After college, she worked as a photography touch-up artist, layout and graphic designer, portrait painter and naturalist. She enjoys the freedom of working in several mediums: acrylic, watercolor, oil and is also a printmaker.

Hal Kahn, Long Branch, former writer and editor, has created a series: “Faces of the Elderly” featuring poignant, soul-searching images which discuss painful challenges – murder, rape, alcoholism and the issues facing the elderly – pain, isolation, and diminishment of resources. Each portrait is accompanied by a saccharine-free biographical sketch. His work has been exhibited in galleries in New Jersey and New Mexico.

Miguel Figueras, Atlantic Highlands, studied at San Alejandro Fine Art Academy in Havana. He also took courses in painting and drawing at Ecole des Beaux Arts in Paris.

All three artists are Exhibiting Members of the Guild.

The Guild is located at 620 Broad Street, Shrewsbury NJ 07702. Telephone 732-741-1441

email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ; guildofcreativeart.org

Guild Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 8 am-4:30 pm, Thursday 8 am – 6 pm and Saturday from 10 am – 3:00 pm. Admission free; on-site parking free.

This program is made possible in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, the County Historical Commission, and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. The Guild of Creative Art is a qualified organization of the New Jersey Cultural Trust.