"Nature's Awakening" Art Opening

Artist Andy Sharkey Celebrates Life at Water Witch

Saturday, April 8, 2017 7-9pm

"Through the use of organic forms and vibrant colors I am trying to 'awaken' my viewers to realize the truly amazing world around us" ~ Andy Sharkey

HIGHLANDS, NJ - Growing up on The Jersey Shore, fishing, hiking and the great outdoors has always inspired Andy Sharkey. “There are endless possibilities of subject matter and textures”, he states. “Nature’s Awakening” is a celebration of life and the overall beauty of nature. Primarily Sharkey uses water colors and acrylic. He has been experimenting with other media in order to hone his skills as an artist and educator. Eight new pieces have been created specifically for his exhibit at Water Witch. Two of which were painted on wood panels. The “Calla lily” piece is particularly special to Sharkey as he stayed away from his usual color palette and used black and greys to portray and bring attention to the form.

Andy deeply enjoys teaching Fine Art and Applied Art at Freehold Township High School. He has accomplished a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Syracuse University and a Masters in Teaching from Monmouth University. For more information: Valerie Browning This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

To see more of Andy Sharkey's work please go to www.grayfindesign.com