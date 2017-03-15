Brookdale Guitar Show Returns April 30

LINCROFT, NJ – Music fans of all ages are invited to a day of live performances, exclusive deals and educational workshops during the 2017 Brookdale Guitar Show, held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 30 at Brookdale Community College in Lincoft.

The event, hosted by Brookdale Public Radio, will feature performances by a variety of local and national acts including Skyeline, Death Rig featuring Chris Buono and the Foes of Fern. Area experts including radio host James Dalton and specialists from Raritan Bay Guitar Repair will host interactive workshops on topics such as guitar setup and the creative process.

The guitar show will also feature dozens of vendors offering exclusive deals on guitars, musical equipment, clothing and other merchandise. Proceeds from the show benefit Brookdale Public Radio, 90.5 The Night, Monmouth County’s only public radio station.

General admission is $12 and free for children 12 and under. Brookdale Public Radio members, Brookale students and attendees who bring a guitar to sell or trade will receive $2 off admission.

The guitar show will be held in the Brookdale Recreation and Events Center (BREC), 765 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft. Parking is in lots 6 and 7. For more information visit www.brookdaleguitarshow.com.