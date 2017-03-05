The Atlantic Highlands Arts Council Presents Night & Day

The Art of Phyllis Biondolillo & Andree Benoist - March 3-30

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - Andree Benoist began painting later in life, falling in love with the process of learning about and experimenting with the fluid nature of watercolor.

Seeing the moment captured on paper is a thrill unlike anything else which continues to captivate and motivate this artist. Andree finds inspiration at home in New Jersey and in the foothills of the White Mountains in Maine.

Phyllis Biondolillo is exploring shadow and light in her watercolor paintings. She hopes to free the viewer's imagination, using monochrome or limited color palettes.

Phyllis paints in a range of sizes, but still enjoys producing small paintings.

54 First Avenue

Atlantic Highlands, NJ

Opening Reception: Saturday 3/11 from 4pm to 7pm.

Gallery will remain open until 9pm

Gallery hours:

1pm - 5pm Monday thru Thursday

1pm - 9pm Fridays

10am - 9pm Saturdays

11am - 3pm Sundays