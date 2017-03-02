Freeholder Lillian Burry Appointed to Count Basie Theatre Board

RED BANK, NJ - The nonprofit Count Basie Theatre announced today the appointment of Monmouth County Freeholder and open space / historic preservation advocate Lillian Burry to its Board of Trustees.

“The Board and leadership of the Count Basie Theatre is honored to have Freeholder Lillian Burry join our team in securing the future of our historic, landmark theatre in Red Bank,” said Maggie Riker, Chair of the Basie Board’s Nomination Committee. We welcome her experience, enthusiasm and vision as we together work towards our goal of making the Count Basie Theatre a premier center for the arts in Monmouth County”

"The Count Basie Theatre has thrived under the leadership of (CEO) Adam Philipson,” said Burry of her appointment. “I hope to reinforce his vision of the future and his dedication to the past. I carry a personal pride of the Basie within me. I adhere to their campaign slogan, 'The Future Is Now", and I hope to help bring the Basie's vision to fruition sooner rather than later."

"Today we live in a world that seems increasingly fragmented and polarized, and people sometimes have trouble finding any common ground," Burry added. "That's what makes the mission of the Count Basie Theatre all the more important now. It is through our common culture that bridges can be built, connecting people across generational and ideological divides.”

“Freeholder Director Burry was a natural choice for our Board of Trustees,” said Basie President / CEO Philipson. “I am confident she will bring her wealth of experience and passion for the arts to our Board and keep the Basie thriving.”

The Count Basie Theatre announced in November that it has reached the halfway mark of its landmark, $20 million vision to expand the theatre campus to include a second venue, additional space for its growing Performing Arts Academy, rehearsal rooms, conservatory space, state-of-the-art staging components, and improvements throughout the facility to create an inclusive, barrier-free experience for all.