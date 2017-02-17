Guild of Creative Art's "Eyesights" 14th Annual Open Juried Photography Exhibit

PHOTO: Peter Smejkal - Morning Bath

Show Dates March 4 - 29, 2017

Opening Reception with Awards Ceremony Sunday March 5, 3 to 5. Awards will be announced and presented at 4 pm.

SHREWSBURY, NJ - Judges Robert and Elisabeth Koch-McKay, of McKay Imaging Photo Studio and Gallery in Red Bank, faced a major challenge choosing from an impressive number of excellent images , but selected 122 pieces of fine photography by 63 of the areas most accomplished photographers: Diane Ali, Cheryl Auditor, Madison Back, Marilyn Baldi, Susan Boston, Debora Bruno, Joan Bruno, Beverly Burke, Marino Cirillo, Dana Cohoon, Vicky Culver, Ben DeMarco, Ed Deverell, Lou DeVico, Vicki DeVico, Bob Dowd, Marc F, Joel Goldberg, Geri Gray, Carolyn Herbert, Bruce Himelman, Crystal Hover, Michael Hynes, Hal Kahn, Dan Kaplan, James Kent, Peter Lopez, Michael Marino, Vince Matulewich, Joe Matzerath, Helen McAndrew, Michael Menendez, John Mottola, Joan Myers, Tyler Nunally-Duck, Frank Parisi, Ron Pearl, Monte Pellmar, Jim Powers, Angela Private, Monica Principato, Steven Ravner, Rosemarie Reinman, Linda Relyea, Lucille Reilly, Rob Reilly, Louis Rissland, Barbara Russo, Jeff Sayre, Kristopher Schoenleber, Mark Schwartz, James Sechiano, James Shombert, Robert Siliato, Peter Smejkal, Vera Solowej, William Unger, Audrey Vasey, Geraldine V. Vergona, Elina Veyberman, Kathy Watson, Lois Wilkesand and Patricia Zackman.

PHOTO: Hal Kahn - The Drawing Class

Join us for our opening reception on Sunday, March 5 from 3 - 5, with announcement and presentation of awards at 4 pm.

Guild hours are: closed Monday, except for classes; Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 8am - 4:30 pm, until 6 pm on Thursdays, and 10 am - 3 pm on Saturdays.

This program is made possible in part by MonmouthArts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders and the Nw Jersey State Council on the Arts.

The Guild of Creative Art is a qualified Organization of the New Jersey Cultural Trust

PHOTO: Joan Myers - Misty

Free and open to the public. Extended parking next door at Gloria Nelson Real Estate.

Location: 620 Broad Street Shrewsbury NJ 07702

Telephone 732-741-1441

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Website: http://www.guildofcreativeart.org