The Monmouth Museum Opens 38th Annual Juried Art and Members Miniatures Exhibitions

Lincroft, NJ – Embracing the label of a must see destination exhibition, the Monmouth Museum’s 38th Annual Juried Art Exhibition; opened last week along with their Member Miniatures: big ART in small packages exhibition at the Museum, Both Exhibitions will run through March 12, 2017.

The 38th Annual Juried Art Exhibition is a brilliant representation of the creative talent and contemporary art trends across the nation. This year the Museum is presenting an eclectic mix of international artworks in their Main Gallery ranging in media from painting and sculpture to photography and printmaking. 351 artwork submissions were received from 164 artists, and 72 pieces were selected for this exhibition. Gary Dates an artist selected for the show, commented after the opening, “I was impressed by the level of artistry on display at the show! Y'all did an amazing job selecting pieces, and I have to assume it was tough to decide. I am honored to be a part of it.”

The Juror’s Award Winners are: Richard Aardsma, Grandville, Michigan, Train Station, Photo Collage; Cheryl Griesbach, Highlands, New Jersey, The Painted Menagerie, Oil on Panel, who said about her piece “My work is a reflection of my deep commitment to create works of jeweled clarity reflecting a re-staging of art from the past to reexamine its connection with the present.”; Dion Hitchings, Milford, New Jersey, House of Cards, Mixed Media; and Bill Rybak, Highland, New York, Palindrome, Mixed Media, polychrome wood.

The Honorable Mentions are: Patrick Binns, West Orange, New Jersey, A, Photography; Patricia Hutchinson, Belmar, New Jersey, Emmy, Oil and Acrylic, who stated, “I think of myself as a miner, digging into the psyche of my subjects. The terrain in which I find treasure is the person, each an individual rather than a “figure”—as artists often refer to human subjects. I drill down into the personality to try to tap a particular vein of feeling—sometimes nuggets of humor or irony or empathy. Emmy, is the daughter of a long-time colleague. The painting is the first of a new series called Look Me in the Eye, inspired by an actor/poet friend who is active in the Black Lives Matter movement,” Hutchinson continued about her painting; Lenore Mills, Dunmore, Pennsylvania, Gnarly Tree @ Dead Horse, Batik, said about her piece “Poe's Cottage is an oddity because it sits among the businesses, transportation and lively activity of the Bronx. I felt compelled to depict it in a batik surrounded by vegetation as I envisioned it in its original state”; Tricia Zimic, Maplewood, New Jersey, Sloth, Porcelain; and Mil Wexler Kobrinski, Colts Neck, New Jersey, Elephant Spice Box, Clay.

The Member Miniatures: big art in small packages exhibition is being presented for the third year. In appreciation of their Artist Members, the Museum will be highlighting their small works in a juried exhibition that will be displayed in the Nilson Gallery, and the Hallway Gallery. The small works are in a variety of media. “Museum members are an essential part of the Museum's success. It is truly rewarding to see so many artists who fully embrace our shared beliefs that creating, experiencing and appreciating the arts are vital to the well-being of our culture. We are confident you will be inspired by our member's artistic vision and dedication to the arts. And remember that the highest compliment an artist can receive is when their work is purchased and enjoyed by others” said Avis Anderson, Executive Director of the Monmouth Museum.

Other exciting exhibitions planned for the Museum’s Main Gallery in 2017 include: Pulped Under Pressure, a traveling fiber exhibition from the Virginia Commonwealth University; Animal Architects, a multi-media exhibition of sculpture and wall pieces that reflect animals’ environments; and a Juried Watercolor Exhibition in the fall.

The Monmouth Museum, a private, non-profit organization was founded in 1963 as a Museum of Ideas, presents changing art, history and science exhibitions to educate and entertain while providing a destination for creative expression and life-long learning to the diverse community it serves.

The Museum is located at 765 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, NJ 07738 on the campus of Brookdale Community College, Parking Lot #1, off Museum Drive.

For more information about the Monmouth Museum exhibits and programs their website is www.monmouthmuseum.org or call 732-747-2266. You can also find them on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.