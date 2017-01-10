Jazz Singer Chelsea Palermo Performs at Women’s Club to Benefit Music Education Scholarships

PHOTO: Accomplished Jazz Singer Chelsea Palermo will perform at the Reckless Steamy Nights Program at the Women’s Center in Red Bank on January 27, at 8:30 pm. A suggested $10 donation will benefit music scholarships for high school students. The event is sponsored by the Jersey Shore Jazz and Blues Foundation.

RED BANK, NJ - For her love of Jazz, Chelsea Palermo of Red Bank is back to sing at for the Reckless Steamy Nights sponsored by the Jersey Shore Jazz and Blues Foundation (JSJBF). Friday, January 27, 8:30-11pm. (Doors open at 8 pm) at the Women’s Club of Red Bank, 164 Broad Street, Red Bank (across from the post office). BYOB with light snacks served. A $10.00 donation is suggested which supports music educational scholarships.

A seasoned performer and interpreter, Chelsea has opened for George Benson, Tony Bennett, Chris Botti and GatoBarbieri. Her show will include love songs of the season from her CD and the great American song book. Recently, Palermo has performed at NY venues like the Metropolitan Room with local gigs at McLoones Restaurants and Gotham in Red Bank.

Chelsea can be seen singing the National Anthem at many events in New Jersey. Recently she sang for the local chapter “Tunnel to Towers” fundraiser to honor firefighters from 9/11 and other Veteran’s events in Toms River.

Besides giving back, this fundraiser holds a special place in Chelsea’s heart because it is the sixth time she has performed at Reckless Steamy Nights to raise money for the JSJBF music scholarship. Also, she received this scholarship when she was a senior at Red Bank Regional HS Performing Arts Academy where she was a vocal major.