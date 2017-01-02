Valentines Day is Just Around the Corner

Say I Love You with a Song



PHOTO: Quartet from the Red Bank Area Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society poses with a past recipient of a Singing Valentine at Ranney School in Tinton Falls.

Available Four Days, Feb 11-14, 2017

RED BANK, NJ - There is nothing wrong with chocolate. Flowers are definitely okay. A reservation at a quiet restaurant is a nice touch. But if you want to make a lifelong impression, consider the gift of song.

Valentines Day is just around the corner and now is the time to order a Singing Valentine from a male barbershop quartet in Monmouth County.

The Chorus of the Atlantic, Red Bank Area Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society each year sends uniformed quartets throughout the region to serenade lovers in four-part harmony. The quartets have performed in homes, offices, restaurants, warehouses, schools, even a police academy. They will go anywhere to bring your message of love.

For only $60, your loved one will receive two love songs, a long-stem rose, and a photo memento.

You can schedule a quartet visit for any one of four days: Saturday, Feb 11th through Tuesday, Feb 14th by calling Jon Greene at 732-583-1684.

The Chorus of the Atlantic welcomes visitors to their rehearsals. They meet Tuesday evenings from 7:30 – 10:00 p.m. at the Red Bank Middle School, Harding Road, Red Bank. Visit online at www.RedBankChorus.org.

About the Chorus of the Atlantic

The Chorus of the Atlantic is the singing component of the Red Bank Area Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society and is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded with the mission to provide cultural enhancement and arts education to all audiences at the Jersey Shore through high-quality performances and to encourage and promote the education of its members and the public in music appreciation, and; to initiate, promote and participate in charitable projects, and; to promote public appreciation of barbershop harmony.