Doctor Indicted for Criminal Sexual Contact With Girl

FREEHOLD – A Monmouth County grand jury returned a 2-count indictment last Monday charging an Eatontown pediatric surgeon with having criminal sexual contact with a 17-year-old patient, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Dr. Saad Saad, 72, of Red Bank, is charged in the indictment with second degree Endangering the Welfare of Child and fourth degree Criminal Sexual Contact. The charges stem from an incident occurring on May 1, 2017 during an examination of a 17-year-old female patient during an office visit at Meridian Pediatric Surgical Associates in Eatontown Borough. The investigation by the Eatontown Police Department was eventually referred to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO), Special Victim’s Bureau.

If convicted of Endangering the Welfare of Child, Saad faces a sentence of five to ten years in a New Jersey state prison. If convicted of Criminal Sexual Contact, he faces up to 18 months in state prison.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Thomas Fichter. Robert A. Honecker, Esq., of Ocean Township, represents Saad.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.