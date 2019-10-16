Shoreline Heart Walk Raised Funds and Heart Rates

American Heart Association Shoreline Heart Walk deemed successful for raising funds and awareness for heart and brain health at the Jersey Shore.

PHOTO: The Jersey Shore community raised funds and awareness for the American Heart Association at the annual Shoreline Heart Walk led by Karin Jordan (center), Asbury Park resident and survivor ambassador for the association.

Robbinsville, NJ, October 16, 2019— Businesses, organizations, families and community groups took steps to live Healthy for Good at the American Heart Association’s 2019 Shoreline Heart Walk. The fundraising and wellness event was held on Sunday, October 6 at the Asbury Park Boardwalk.

The event raised funds and awareness for the American Heart Association’s mission of being a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. Donations support such life-saving efforts as funding research and education, advocating for better health, improving patient care and reaching at-risk populations.

Local survivors of heart disease and stroke led the walk, including survivor ambassador Karin Jordan of Asbury Park, an open-heart surgery and stroke survivor, who shared her story with the crowd on Sunday.

“I was happy to share my story and be a part of the Heart Walk in my hometown of Asbury Park,” stated Jordan. “It was wonderful to see hundreds of community members taking steps for the American Heart Association.”

The Shoreline Heart Walk was locally sponsored by NJ Natural Gas and RWJBarnabas Health and media sponsors NJ 101.5, 90.5 The Night, 105.7 The Hawk, Beach Radio, 92.7 WOBM, 94.3 The Point and NJBIZ. Participants walked 1- or 3-miles on the boardwalk and enjoyed activities focused on cardiovascular wellness, such as health screenings, CPR demonstrations, exercise demonstrations, nutritional information and a kids’ zone.

The Heart Walk brings to life the American Heart Association’s Healthy for Good movement, a program designed to provide science-based recommendations, tools, tips and motivation to build healthier behaviors. It’s all about small steps that can be done each day that will make a big difference tomorrow.

Moving More is one of the cornerstone pieces of the Healthy for Good movement. Unfortunately, about one in three adults participate in NO leisure time physical activity. Getting the recommended 150 minutes of moderate physical activity weekly is linked to lower risk of diseases, stronger bones and muscles, and improved mental health and mood. According to one study, just 25 minutes of brisk walking a day can add up to seven years of life expectancy. In fact, for the average person in their 50s and 60s, moderate exercise could reduce the risk of dying from a heart attack by half.

The American Heart Association is dedicated to providing evidence-based healthy living recommendations for the entire family. Anyone can join the Healthy for Good movement to receive support and customized motivation. Four key areas ground the movement—Eat Smart, Add Color, Move More and Be Well.

Donations to the Shoreline Heart Walk are being accepted online through December 1, 2019. To donate, visit www.ShorelineHeartWalk.org. To learn more about Healthy For Good, visit www.heart.org/healthyforgood.