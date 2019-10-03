Officials Seeking Public’s Help Finding Missing Ocean Township Woman

Law enforcement officials seeking the public’s help in finding Jacquelin Terrulli

FREEHOLD – Law enforcement officials are asking the public to come forward with any information that may assist them in finding an Ocean Township woman who went missing on September 12, 2019, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Despite the tireless efforts of the investigative team and numerous supporting agencies, the whereabouts of Jacquelin Terrulli remains a mystery. As detectives continue to do everything within their power to locate her, they are asking for the assistance of the community. “On behalf of our law enforcement partners and Jacquelin Terrulli’s family, we are urging anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts or the events leading up to her disappearance to please come forward and contact us,” said Gramiccioni.

At approximately 7:32 a.m., on September 12th, the Ocean Township Police and Fire Departments responded to a fire at 86 Wickapecko Drive. Upon arrival, authorities found the approximately 6,000 square foot residence completely engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was extinguished, a joint investigation was launched by the Ocean Township Police Department and the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, in conjunction with the Monmouth County Fire Marshal’s Office. Police quickly determined that two residents of the home were unaccounted for, a male and a female. The two missing individuals were identified as Ronald Teschner, 49, and Jacquelin Terrulli, 65.

Ronald Teschner was located in the early morning hours of Friday, September 13, 2019, in Paterson, New Jersey. Teschner was found in possession of Jacquelin Terrulli’s 2019 Jeep Cherokee. Shotguns were also located in the vehicle with Teschner. The vehicle was seized by police and remains in the custody of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. The vehicle was last seen leaving the Monmouth County area at approximately 8 a.m. on September 12. Ronald Teschner was charged with two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, two counts of Certain Persons Not to Possess Weapons and three counts of Receiving Stolen Property. Teschner is being lodged in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution and will be detained until trial.

The fire remains under investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Fire Marshal’s Office and Ocean Township Police Department.

Anyone who has information to share is urged to contact Detective Patrick Petruzziello of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at (800) 533-7443 and/or Detective Chris Brady of the Ocean Township Police Department at 732-531-1800.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous, but who has information about a crime can contact Monmouth County Crime Stoppers confidential telephone tip-line by calling 1-800-671-4400; can text “MONMOUTH” plus their tip to 274637; or, they can email a tip via the website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com. Monmouth County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of criminals and fugitives.