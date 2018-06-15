AH Lions Club Presents Award to MAST Student

OCEANPORT– Lions Club members Helen Marchetti and Fred Rast presented the first Atlantic Highlands Lions Club scholarship to MAST student Kamryn Hubeny, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Adam Hubeny.

The presentation took place at MAST’s annual Awards ceremony held Sunday at Branches.

“Both former Mayor Rast and I are proud to present the first of what will be annual scholarships to a senior from Atlantic Highlands who attended MAST,” said Mrs. Marchetti. “It will be in addition to the annual scholarships we award to borough residents who graduate from Henry Hudson Regional School.”

Marchetti and Rast, who is a past president of the Lions Club and was recently elected to another term beginning next month, noted that MAST graduates have been added to the scholarships the club gives each year to extend the privilege to borough residents who are selected to attend the vocational school instead of Henry Hudson.

“Kamryn is a wonderful example of the talent and dedication to the community that is alive in all generations of Atlantic Highlands residents,” Marchetti said. “Her background is impressive, her community service wonderful, and her ability to remain such an active participate in Henry Hudson’s athletic program shows her great ability to juggle heavy scholastic and athletic schedules.”

Kamryn graduates next week from the Marine Academy of Science and Technology and will attend Penn State University in the fall, majoring in nursing.

During Sunday’s awards ceremony, the graduating senior also received the Jonathon Robert Duchatellier Memorial Scholarship, an award given in memory of a MAST graduate tragically killed while a student at the College of Holy Cross in Massachusetts.

An honor student throughout her four years at MAST, Kamryn was also pitcher for the Henry Hudson Admirals softball team, finishing a three-year varsity career with a 34-1 record. For the past two years she was also named the team’s Most Valuable Player and this year was again part of the Shore Conference - B Central - Coaches All-Star Team; the Admirals took top honors in the Shore Conference B Central competition for two of the past three years.

Kamryn chose to attend MAST for high school, both because her sister, Kylie, graduated from there in 2011, and also because she could still maintain her close friendship with former classmates from Henry Hudson while pursuing AP and Honors classes in all subjects. “It was the right fit,” the senior said, smiling, adding, “It's like going to the beach every day.”

While at MAST, Kamryn, like all students, was a member of the NAVY NJROTC program, and was one of four recognized as “Outstanding” during the 2016 inspection. In the NJROC program, Kamryn holds the rank of Cadet Lieutenant Junior Grade and was just relived as Delta Company Executive Officer, where she was second in command of a company of approximately 50 cadets, after leading the way for a rising junior to take over the position for next year.

She directed field research during her senior Capstone course studying coastal plant species on Sandy Hook, and spent her high school summers working at both Strollo’s Lighthouse Italian Ice and as a summer camp counselor for the borough. She recently completed her course with the Atlantic Highlands First Aid and Safety Squad and is state-certified in EMT. She’s a member of the Lions Club’s Leo Club, the borough’s Youth Commission where she also served as president, a member of the MAST Key Club, and a member of the First Presbyterian Church Youth Group.