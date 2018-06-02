Summer 2018 Programming for Children at Middletown Township Public Library

Summer Reading Program @ Middletown Library
June 5th – August 10th, 2018
Libraries Rock!
Summer Reading Programs for all @Middletown Library!
Discover new books, make new friends, stay cool and enjoy family-friendly programs!
Plus earn prizes for reading!
Online registration begins June 5th - Logging books begins June 25th
Program ends August 10gth
A special “Libraries Rock” kick-off event will be held on Tuesday, June 5th.
Join us for “Bash the Trash” and see how art & science work together with an educational performance and presentation on using reused & repurposed materials to
create musical instruments!
Join us as we ROCK our way into Summer Reading!
Visit the Kidszone @ mtpl.org to sign up
Get ready to read!