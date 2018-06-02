Summer 2018 Programming for Children at Middletown Township Public Library

Summer Reading Program @ Middletown Library

June 5th – August 10th, 2018

Libraries Rock!

Summer Reading Programs for all @Middletown Library!

Discover new books, make new friends, stay cool and enjoy family-friendly programs!

Plus earn prizes for reading!

Online registration begins June 5th - Logging books begins June 25th

Program ends August 10gth

A special “Libraries Rock” kick-off event will be held on Tuesday, June 5th.

Join us for “Bash the Trash” and see how art & science work together with an educational performance and presentation on using reused & repurposed materials to

create musical instruments!

Join us as we ROCK our way into Summer Reading!

Visit the Kidszone @ mtpl.org to sign up

Get ready to read!